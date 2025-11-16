ICE’s biometric dragnet is a 21st century general warrant for your body

This summer, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested George Retes, a U.S. citizen and an Army veteran, during an immigration sweep as he was driving to work. Although Retes repeatedly told the officers he was an American and showed them proof, ICE detained him for days, strip-searched him and forced him to provide a DNA sample — all without charges. (Weeks after Retes’ story became public, the Department of Homeland Security said that he “became violent and refused to comply with law enforcement,” challenging agents and blocking their route “by refusing to move his vehicle out of the road.”) Retes has teamed up with our organization, the Institute for Justice, and brought claims for damages alleging violations of his constitutional rights. But that is not the end of the story.
Now, as ICE ramps up this type of data collection, Retes and countless other Americans are at risk.
In addition to our DNA, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has recently and quietly authorized ICE officers to forcibly collect and retain intimate identifiers: our fingerprints and digital images of our faces. Combined with other technologies, the department is creating a general warrant for our persons, the kind of abuse that ignited the American Revolution.
A DHS document, meant to ensure our privacy, lays out the facts. An app called Mobile Fortify allows ICE and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers to photograph and scan anyone they “encounter” in the field, regardless of citizenship or immigration status. If there isn’t a photo match, officers can collect people’s fingerprints, which are then checked against DHS biometric records. Once DHS has that sensitive data, the app feeds it into CBP’s Automated Targeting System — an enormous watch list that merges border records, passport photos and prior “encounter” images. CBP retains every nonmatch photograph for 15 years, meaning that even if you’re an American citizen mistakenly stopped on the street, the government has your biometric records for a generation.
Mobile Fortify is just the latest cog in a much larger machine. When ICE agents arrest someone like Retes — citizen or not — they routinely swab their mouth to collect their DNA. Like faces and fingerprints, the government uploads those DNA records into the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), where they sit indefinitely. So, if ICE mistakenly arrests a U.S. citizen like Retes, his genetic information can remain in federal hands forever.
None of this should be happening.
In constitutional terms, DHS and ICE have created what the founders decried as a “general warrant”: a roving license for agents to search anyone, anywhere, at any time. The American Revolution was, in many ways, a rebellion against that kind of arbitrary power. Before the Revolution, British authorities used “writs of assistance” — open-ended warrants that allowed customs officers to enter whatever homes, shops or ships they wished to hunt for untaxed goods, without particular targets. In 1761, Boston lawyer James Otis denounced these writs, arguing that they placed “the liberty of every man in the hands of every petty officer.” That outrage eventually led to the Fourth Amendment, which guarantees that “no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause,” and that those warrants must be specific — not general.
So how did we get here? Our drift from the founders’ vision comes from a century’s worth of constitutional rot.
First, the Supreme Court narrowly interpreted what the Fourth Amendment protects. Starting in the Prohibition Era, the court began reading the amendment narrowly, allowing federal agents to trespass on private property and to wiretap suspected bootleggers without a warrant. Then, starting in 1967, the Supreme Court began asking whether a search violated some malleable “reasonable expectation of privacy,” rather than simply if the government was purposely collecting information about Americans. And that “reasonable expectation of privacy” test? It didn’t come from the Constitution at all — it came from an 1890 tort essay by Samuel Warren and Louis Brandeis about gossip and tabloid photographers. It had nothing to do with restraining federal agents.