Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

ICE’s biometric dragnet is a 21st century general warrant for your body

DHS and ICE have created something the Founders feared: a roving license for agents to search anyone, anywhere, at any time.

Trump ‘either doesn’t know or doesn’t care’ his ICE crackdown is ‘harming him politically’: Analyst November 3, 2025 / 08:53
By  Robert Frommer  and  Tahmineh Dehbozorgi

Robert Frommer

Robert Frommer is a Senior Attorney and the Director of Project on the Fourth Amendment at the Institute for Justice. Follow him on X: @Robert_Frommer.

Tahmineh Dehbozorgi

Tahmineh Dehbozorgi is a Litigation Fellow at the Institute for Justice. Follow her on X: @DeTahmineh 