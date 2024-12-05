With the election over, Republicans are suddenly interested in cutting Social Security

It’s hard to find many things that 80% of Americans agree on, but they exist. In various polls taken earlier this year, 4 out of 5 Americans said Joe Biden was too old to run for a second term, the government is doing a bad job dealing with migrants at the Mexican border and the cost of prescription drugs is unreasonable.
Oh, and here’s one more area where 80% of Americans concur: Social Security benefits shouldn’t be cut.
On those other issues, politicians are pretty responsive. Biden didn’t run for a second term in the end, after all, and both Democratic and Republican lawmakers will at least pay lip service to the idea that something should be done about the border and prescription drug prices.
But despite its unpopularity, Republicans somehow keep coming back to the idea of cutting Social Security.
In an interview with Fox Business on Tuesday, Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., suggested it was time to make “some hard decisions” to trim the federal budget. “We’ve gotta bring the Democrats in and talk about Social Security, Medicaid, Medicare,” said McCormick, who represents the wealthiest congressional district in Georgia. “There’s hundreds of billions of dollars to be saved and we know how to do it. We just have to have the stomach to actually take those challenges on.”
In the other chamber, Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah posted a long thread on the social media platform X about the constitutionality and practicality of Social Security, invoking the classic conservative trope of comparing it to a “Ponzi scheme that’s running out of new investors.”
“We need real, genuine reform,” he wrote. “Within the Social Security system, Americans should be able to invest in their own future, and not be shackled by the worst parts of this outdated, mismanaged system.”
Lee’s thread was then amplified by X owner Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, who has been tasked with running a “government efficiency” commission for President-elect Donald Trump and has repeatedly hinted that effort might include changes to entitlement programs.
In a speech at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally during the campaign, Musk said he wanted to cut $2 trillion from the federal budget, which would amount to about 30% of spending. Since Social Security is the largest single program in the budget, that would seem to indicate it might be a target, especially since Musk also said that “everyone’s going to have to take a haircut” under his plans.
So, would Trump try to cut Social Security? It’s hard to say. Over the years, he has staked out every possible position on Social Security — sometimes within hours of each other.
In a 2000 book, he too used the line about Social Security being “a huge Ponzi scheme,” called for raising the retirement age to 70 and proposed privatizing the program. He repeated the latter view in a 2004 appearance on MSNBC, where he called Social Security’s solvency “a huge problem right now.”