Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump’s second-term approval ratings are following a familiar pattern

And the Democrats who were quickest to recognize political reality are being rewarded.

‘Gross overreach of the Executive Branch’: Anger at GOP town halls over Trump policies April 16, 2025 / 08:33
By  James Downie

James Downie

James Downie is an opinion editor for MS NOW Daily.