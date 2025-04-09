Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

ICE is rounding up foreign-born students who support Pro-Palestinian movements March 29, 2025 / 05:43

Judge gives Trump admin a deadline to produce evidence for deporting Mahmoud Khalil

A judge said the government must provide evidence to justify its attempt to deport Khalil — evidence his attorneys say they have not seen.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post