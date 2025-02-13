Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

It’s ‘hard’! Trump haunted by same inflation as Biden: Melber interviews campaign vet February 12, 2025 / 08:19

Trump vowed to end inflation ‘on Day 1’ of his presidency. Now he’s blaming it on Biden.

After a Bureau of Labor Statistics report noted that inflation was up, Trump quickly pointed to former President Joe Biden.

Feb. 13, 2025, 2:01 PM EST

By

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post