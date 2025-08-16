Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

It’s not clear if Trump got anything from Putin — or even what he wanted

Ahead of the leaders' historic summit, the White House dramatically lowered the expectations that any ceasefire or peace settlement would be reached.

Trump ‘standing next to a ruthless dictator’: Nicolle Wallace on Putin summit August 15, 2025 / 07:20
By  Nayyera Haq
Nayyera Haq

Nayyera Haq

Nayyera Haq is a global affairs journalist.