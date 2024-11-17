Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The guide to fighting back against Trump 2.0

Ordinary people can organize themselves to break MAGA’s political strength. We know because we’ve seen it before.

Warren: Democrats must ‘spend every minute’ on judicial confirmations to stabilize the legal system November 14, 2024 / 05:20
By  Leah Greenberg  and  Ezra Levin

Leah Greenberg

Leah Greenberg is the co-founder and co-executive director of Indivisible. She was previously a human trafficking policy advocate and served on the staff of Rep. Tom Perriello (D-Va.).

Ezra Levin

Ezra Levin is the co-founder and co-executive director of Indivisible. He was previously an anti-poverty advocate and served on the staff of Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Tx.)