Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump never seems able to quit while he’s ahead. The L.A. protests prove it.

Trump saw a crisis he could use. But how far is too far?

Trump is under water on key issues and majority of voters oppose GOP megabill: Poll June 12, 2025 / 05:00
By  Susan Del Percio
Susan Del Percio

Susan Del Percio

Susan Del Percio is a Republican strategist and a political analyst for MS NOW.