Judge grants temporary restraining order against Trump troop deployment

UPDATE (June 12, 2025 11:48 p.m. E.T.): Late on Thursday night, a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit temporarily halted Judge Breyer’s order returning control of the California National Guard back to Gov. Gavin Newsom. The panel set a hearing for June 17, with Breyer’s order likely to stay blocked at least until then, pending further word from the court.

A federal judge on Thursday granted a temporary restraining order against President Donald Trump’s deployment of the California National Guard in Los Angeles. U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer deemed Trump’s actions “illegal” and wrote that he “must therefore return control of the California National Guard to the Governor of the State of California forthwith.”

Breyer, sitting in California, issued the order after holding a hearing earlier Thursday, but he put his order on hold until noon Friday. The Trump administration has already filed a notice that it’s appealing his order to the federal appeals court that covers California. The appeal could quickly reach the Supreme Court.

Breyer said his task at this early stage in the litigation was to determine whether the president followed proper procedures.

“He did not,” wrote Breyer (who is the brother of retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer).

“His actions were illegal,” the judge wrote, “both exceeding the scope of his statutory authority and violating the Tenth Amendment to the United States Constitution.” Breyer wrote that it’s “well-established that the police power is one of the quintessential powers reserved to the states by the Tenth Amendment.”