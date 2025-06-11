Opinion

You won’t beat ICE with violence

Mayhem undermines the vast majority of peaceful protesters in L.A. — and won’t do anything to stop Trump’s cruel and reckless immigration crackdowns.

‘They want this fight’: How the White House views Los Angeles protests June 9, 2025 / 10:45
By  Anthony L. Fisher

Anthony L. Fisher is a senior editor and opinion columnist for MS NOW.