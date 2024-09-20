Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump is full of big ideas. Too bad they’re such bad ones.

The Republican nominee has proposed a bold agenda that would make things worse.

Trump distances himself from Project 2025 during debate September 10, 2024 / 01:40
By  Ryan Teague Beckwith

Ryan Teague Beckwith

Ryan Teague Beckwith is a newsletter editor for MS NOW.