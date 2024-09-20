Trump is full of big ideas. Too bad they’re such bad ones.

Some elections are about big ideas: Should slavery expand to the Western states? How should the federal government respond to the Great Depression? How long should the U.S. military remain in Iraq?
Then there are the small elections.
These are the ones where the candidates propose small, carefully designed ideas to win support among key blocs of voters: passing a targeted tax cut or expanding the social safety net in some small way.
And then there’s whatever this election is.
In many areas, Vice President Kamala Harris is running a classic small-election campaign. She’s proposed lowering prescription drug costs, expanding the tax deduction for startups and passing laws against price-gouging at the grocery store, among other commendable but small-scale ideas.
Underlying her campaign is one very big idea: restoring abortion rights taken away by the Dobbs decision through a new law. But this is mostly about returning to the status quo of just a few years ago, undoing a major change to the fabric of the country that already happened, rather than making a new one.
Donald Trump, on the other hand, is running on big ideas. The problem is that most of them are terrible and it’s unclear to voters which ones he’d seriously pursue.
A group of his former aides put together Project 2025, a drastic plan to dismantle the executive branch and give the president expansive new powers. The proposal is so unpopular that his campaign has repeatedly disavowed it, rather unpersuasively.
But even if you set those ideas aside, he has proposed some dramatic ones entirely on his own: imposing an across-the-board tariff on all imported goods, deporting millions of immigrants, abolishing the Department of Education, repealing the Biden administration’s efforts to fight climate change, pardoning Jan. 6 defendants, launching politically motivated prosecutions of his opponents and reducing aid to Ukraine for the fight against Russia, among other things.
The consequences of these proposals would be disastrous. Economists warn the tariffs could boost inflation as much as 1.2% while costing a typical middle-class household more than $2,600 per year. Mass deportations would tear families and communities apart while triggering labor shortages and slowing job growth. Conditions on everything from basic democracy to climate change would be worse.