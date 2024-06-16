Trump’s reported tariff proposal would cause chaos and be a gift to the rich

Former President Donald Trump is an economic nationalist who favors tariffs — taxes on imports — as a way to spur domestic production of goods. During his presidency, he raised tariffs on select goods, setting off retaliatory tit for tats with China and Europe. This election cycle, he’s leaning into tariffs more aggressively, proposing, among other things, a 10% across-the-board tariff on all imported goods. Now, according to a head-spinning new report, he’s contemplating an unfathomably radical new tariff regime.
According to CNBC, citing sources who were present at a meeting with Republican lawmakers in Washington on Thursday, Trump floated the idea of “imposing an ‘all tariff policy’ that would ultimately enable the U.S. to get rid of the income tax.” That is, Trump reportedly discussed abolishing income taxes and making up for all the lost revenue purely through taxes on imported goods.
Such a policy would be catastrophic for the economy and ordinary Americans and a huge gift to the superrich. It’s unclear how attached Trump is to this idea, and it certainly would be difficult to make it a reality. But the report that he sees it as appealing provides a window into how unserious he is about economic policy — except as a package to sell ostensibly populist ideas that would mostly just benefit the ultrawealthy.
Adam Hersh, a senior economist with Economic Policy Institute Action, likened the tariff idea “to dropping a nuclear bomb on a hurricane.” It makes no sense and it would be incredibly destructive.
As Hersh explained, to make up for the roughly $4.2 trillion in revenue generated through income taxes, the across-the-board tariffs would have to be somewhere around 120% or 130% on incoming goods. In other words, consumers would effectively have to pay an additional sales tax of up to 130% on any imported item. And that’s assuming that demand for imports remains constant. In reality, demand for imported goods would decline, meaning tariffs would need to be even higher to offset the elimination of the income tax.
Hersh also noted that the presumed elimination of the payroll tax would likely throw fundamental parts of the U.S. social safety net — Social Security and Medicare — into jeopardy.