Trump and Musk refusing to pay USAID’s bills threatens far more than foreign aid

The Supreme Court on Wednesday night temporarily paused a looming deadline for the Trump administration to release more than $1.5 billion in foreign aid funding. Chief Justice John Roberts’ order was brief but still a major win for the White House in its effort to tear down the U.S. Agency for International Development. In coverage of and reaction to the Supreme Court’s ruling, one fact has gone underemphasized: The lower court order, which is now on hold, required the government to pay for work that has already been completed.
The administration’s withholding of that money represents a stunning disregard for contracts signed and executed in good faith. This culture of deliberate default on display can’t spring from nowhere — it must be encouraged and supported at the top. Given the history of the two men driving this rapid, and likely illegal, dismantling of USAID, it follows that President Donald Trump and Elon Musk see paying bills as merely an option that can be discarded.
Since Trump was inaugurated, USAID has been the most imperiled test subject of his administration’s mad experiment to consolidate control of the federal government. The foreign aid freeze that he signed on his first day immediately jeopardized thousands of projects and many more lives around the world. A lack of understanding of how federal payment systems work reportedly led Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency to say they believed USAID workers were willfully skirting the freeze — and deserved to be made into an example.
Musk tried to dodge blame for one of the “accidentally canceled” programs, claiming that DOGE quickly “restored” funding for Ebola prevention that USAID administers. Current and former USAID officials told The Washington Post that is false. In fact, most of the aid work USAID was doing remains paused. Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Amir Ali ordered the administration to disburse funding that USAID had previously promised to pay contractors and grant recipients. When the State Department’s lawyers dithered in court Tuesday on whether that money had been released, the judge on Tuesday issued a follow-up order to have USAID pay up for work that had already been done prior to his initial Feb. 13 order. The Trump administration argued to the Supreme Court that there wasn’t enough time to carry out Ali’s order, leading to Roberts’ stay.
Purposefully letting bills go unpaid is something that most Americans have been conditioned to regard as rightly punishable; it is only the rich who can afford to disregard paying their creditors. Over the years, Trump and Musk have both been accused of reneging on deals after already receiving the benefit of others’ labor.
Trump and his companies have been subject to numerous legal actions from contractors and others accusing the real estate developer of welching on deals. “The actions in total paint a portrait of Trump’s sprawling organization frequently failing to pay small businesses and individuals, then sometimes tying them up in court and other negotiations for years,” USA Today reported in 2016. “In some cases, the Trump teams financially overpower and outlast much smaller opponents, draining their resources. Some just give up the fight or settle for less; some have ended up in bankruptcy or out of business altogether.”
Another investigation that year from The Wall Street Journal found “a pattern over Mr. Trump’s 40-year career of his sometimes refusing to pay what some business owners said Trump companies owed them.” Trump told the Journal he paid “thousands of bills on time,” which is not the same as all of his bills. He likewise told Reuters in a separate inquiry about his business practices: “‘I’ve had many people that when they work for me they get very rich,’ Trump said … but, ‘sometimes I renegotiate.’ Adding: ‘I’ll do that with probably 10 or 15 percent of contractors.’”
Musk’s companies have also been subject to similar complaints. Within four months of his takeover of Twitter (now dubbed X) in late 2022, six companies sued his new business over unpaid bills. After less than a year under Musk, the number of lawsuits over unpaid bills had grown to more than two dozen. “Suing X,” wrote Ars Technica’s Jon Brodkin, “seems to be the most effective method of collecting on unpaid invoices.”