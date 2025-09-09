Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump is taking America down a slippery slope where the military can kill anyone

The president ordered the killings of suspected drug smugglers without due process and has used increasingly violent rhetoric about sending troops to U.S. cities.

Rep. Moulton: Trump Gave No Warning Before Venezuela Boat Strike September 7, 2025 / 07:09
By  Anthony L. Fisher

Anthony L. Fisher

Anthony L. Fisher is a senior editor and opinion columnist for MS NOW.