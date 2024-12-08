Trump is already backing off his most important campaign promise

President-elect Donald Trump’s exclusive interview with NBC News’ Kristen Welker — his first network TV sitdown since winning the election — was a mixed affair. At times, he tried to sound almost measured: Trump told the “Meet the Press” host that he would work with Democrats to find a way to preserve Dreamers’ legal status. He said he would not ban abortion medication, fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell or order the prosecutions of his political opponents.
But as always, Trump’s more aggressive impulses inevitably got the better of him. Not long after promising not to go after his foes, Trump said the members of the House select committee on Jan. 6 “committed a major crime and they should go to jail.” He told Welker that he would pardon rioters from the Capitol attack on his first day in office. And echoing Robert F. Kennedy Jr., his choice to run the Department of Health and Human Services, he flirted with the debunked theory that vaccinations are responsible for increasing diagnoses of autism.
Arguably the most significant moment of all, though, came near the beginning of the wide-ranging interview. During the campaign, Trump proposed tariffs of 10-20% on all imports — and 60% on goods from China. Welker asked whether he could “guarantee” that Americans won’t pay higher prices under those tariffs.