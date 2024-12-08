Trump is already backing off his most important campaign promise

“I can’t guarantee anything,” Trump replied. He noted (correctly) that his first term saw low inflation, even as he implemented new tariffs. But those tariffs were on a much smaller scale. Multiple studies project his sweeping new proposal would cost Americans hundreds or even thousands of dollars a year.

The significance of inflation isn’t lost on Trump. “I won on two things,” he told Welker later in the interview. “I won on the border, and I won on groceries.” And yet even Trump, who has built a career on bluffing and promising the impossible, couldn’t pretend that his plan to avoid future price increases will work. Inflation indicators show annual increases of under 3%, well below the spike in the middle of Joe Biden’s presidency. But companies from Walmart-sized conglomerates to small businesses are already warning that they may have to raise prices. And just as Trump got credit for the low inflation in his first term, he will take the blame for any price hikes in his second.