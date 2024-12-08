Opinion

Trump is already backing off his most important campaign promise

The unexpected but revealing admission in his first post-election television interview.

Trump says his proposed tariffs will ‘cost Americans nothing’ but he ‘can’t guarantee anything’ December 8, 2024 / 04:10
By  James Downie

James Downie

James Downie is an opinion editor for MS NOW Daily.