Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Why Thanksgiving is projected to get pricier under Trump

Between tariffs, immigration and other major policy shifts, food prices are set to rise after a historically affordable Thanksgiving.

Trump’s tariff plan: ‘A big threat to the economy’ November 26, 2024 / 10:47
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.