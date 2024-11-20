Opinion

Trump’s tariff plan could spark a trade war — and U.S. taxpayers would pay the price

I’m not here to argue for or against tariffs, but a policy of this magnitude needs to take into account the whole picture.

Nov. 20, 2024, 6:00 AM EST

By

Lauren Winn

Lauren Winn

Lauren Winn is an anchor producer for NBC News Senior Business Correspondent and MSNBC anchor, Stephanie Ruhle. 

Ali Velshi

Ali Velshi is the host of “Velshi,” which airs Saturdays and Sundays on MSNBC. He has been awarded the National Headliner Award for Business & Consumer Reporting for “How the Wheels Came Off,” a special on the near collapse of the American auto industry. His work on disabled workers and Chicago’s red-light camera scandal in 2016 earned him two News and Documentary Emmy Award nominations, adding to a nomination in 2010 for his terrorism coverage.

