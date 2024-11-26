Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Biden pardoning Trump would be the opposite of ‘unity’

Joe Biden should refuse any calls to pardon the president-elect in the name of healing the country.

If elected, could Trump pocket pardon himself? October 12, 2024 / 05:54
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.