Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Ignore your lying eyes: Republicans attempt to overwrite living memory to rewrite history August 15, 2024 / 07:26

Republicans’ anti-Biden impeachment report lands with a thud

As House Republicans release a woeful anti-Biden impeachment report, it’s clear that the party has failed on multiple levels.

Aug. 19, 2024, 11:21 AM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post