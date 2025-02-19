Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Free speech in America won’t survive if this Supreme Court decision is overturned

New York Times Co. v. Sullivan has set the standard for freedom of the press for more than six decades — reversing it would end free speech as we know it.

‘Blatantly unconstitutional’: Trump 2.0 hit with first big loss as judge obliterates exec. order January 23, 2025 / 09:55
By  Anthony L. Fisher

Anthony L. Fisher

Anthony L. Fisher is a senior editor and writer for MS NOW.