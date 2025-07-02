Opinion

6-year-old with Leukemia detained by ICE with his family July 1, 2025 / 04:32

On alleged spike of assaults against agents, ICE releases illuminating new data

Administration officials have defended ICE agents in masks by pointing to the alleged violence they’ve faced. It might be time for new talking points.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

