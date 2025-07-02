On alleged spike of assaults against agents, ICE releases illuminating new data

Officials from Immigration and Customs Enforcement have spent much of the year raising the alarm about ICE agents facing assaults as part of their duties. In April, for example, the Department of Homeland Security, which ICE falls under, asserted that assaults against ICE officers have increased 300%.

A month later, that figure grew. “ICE officers are now facing a 413% increase in assaults,” DHS claimed in May. In June, officials added, “New data reveals that ICE law enforcement is now facing a 500% increase.” As July got underway, ICE said the new figures pointed to a nearly 700% increase.

Part of the concern with these statistics is the reliance on percentage growth. Let’s say your savings account had $1 in May, but $2 in June. You might be tempted to celebrate the “100% increase” in your savings, but you’d still only have a couple of bucks in the account. Or put another way, percentage increases only tell part of a larger story.

When The Washington Post’s Philip Bump took a closer look at this last month, his analysis explained, “That ICE uses a percentage is telling. A 413 percent increase could mean that the number of assaults went from 200 in 2024 to 1,026 in 2025 — or that it went from eight to 41.”