As out-of-state troops arrive in Chicago, Trump wants mayor and governor ‘in jail’

When Donald Trump doesn’t like a political opponent, he doesn’t just condemn them. The president also has an unfortunate habit of calling for their incarceration.

The classic example of this, of course, was the Republican’s incessant calls for Hillary Clinton to be “locked up,” but the former secretary of state has plenty of company. In June, for example, the president endorsed California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s arrest. A month later, Trump said Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff should be in “prison.”

Last month, Trump called for the incarceration of Fani Willis, a prosecutor in Georgia who tried to hold him accountable for alleged crimes after his 2020 election defeat, and this week the list grew a little longer. NBC News reported:

President Donald Trump said in a post to Truth Social on Wednesday that Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker ‘should be in jail’ in an escalation of his conflict with the two Democratic officials. ‘Chicago Mayor should be in jail for failing to protect Ice Officers!’ he said in the post. ‘Governor Pritzker also!’

A White House spokesperson added soon after that the Democratic officials “have blood on their hands.”

As Wednesday progressed, Trump leaned into the rhetoric, adding at a White House event that Pritzker’s and Johnson’s recent efforts have been “not lawful” and constitute “criminal” offenses. The president didn’t elaborate as to what, exactly, the governor and mayor might have done, but he quickly added an ominous threat: “They have to be very careful.”

Trump: Everything we're doing is very lawful and what they're doing is not lawful. And what the governor and mayor, as an example, you can say of Portland and certainly of Chicago, it's not lawful what they're doing. They have to be very careful. — Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 2025-10-08T19:37:21.858Z