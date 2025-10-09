Opinion

See Pritzker respond to Trump’s jail threat on MSNBC October 8, 2025 / 07:01

As out-of-state troops arrive in Chicago, Trump wants mayor and governor ‘in jail’

“Trump is now calling for the arrest of elected representatives checking his power,” Pritzker wrote. “What else is left on the path to authoritarianism?”

By  Steve Benen

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

