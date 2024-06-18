Opinion

Trump’s promised corporate tax cut has big business on the fence

The fate of American democracy shouldn't hang in the balance over how much businesses could save on their taxes.

Some CEOs have ‘Trump-nesia’: Scaramucci comments on Trump’s latest meeting with company leaders June 15, 2024 / 09:14
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.