Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

This new poll should give Biden some much needed encouragement

Donald Trump's guilty verdict is flipping the exact demographic that Joe Biden's re-election campaign most needs to reach.

‘A choice between extremism and not.’ Less than five months to election day, Biden and Trump double down on messaging June 7, 2024 / 11:44
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.