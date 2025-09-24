There are two different rules of law in Trump’s America

The Trump administration is grasping at straws in its efforts to investigate Federal Reserve Board member Lisa Cook, New York Attorney General Letitia James, former FBI Director James Comey and Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. These efforts have yielded so little evidence of criminal conduct that the acting U.S. attorney tasked with investigating several of them was forced to step down because of pressure from the White House.
Yet it has recently come to light that the Trump FBI and Justice Department closed down an investigation into one of the administration’s own — “border czar” Tom Homan — who appears to have been recorded as part of a federal investigation accepting $50,000 in cash after he indicated he could help secure contracts with the administration if Trump was elected in 2024. The Homan investigation is yet another example of the Trump administration’s feigning a commitment to law and order while ignoring both potential and real criminal conduct happening right under its proverbial nose.
In recent months, the president has claimed that blue-state cities run by Democratic mayors are lawless hellscapes, so much so that he has called in the National Guard to patrol the streets of Los Angeles and the District of Columbia. This despite the fact that one of the first acts of the second Trump presidency was to pardon more than 1,500 Jan. 6 rioters: that is, a band who literally made the U.S. Capitol itself a scene of unprovoked violence and bloodshed, where over 140 law enforcement officers were wounded, with five of them dying since the fateful events of that day. What is more, several of those taking part in the events of Jan. 6 have allegedly gone on to commit additional crimes since they received pardons from the president.
Another legal tool to try to skewer the president’s enemies has emerged: that certain political figures have engaged in mortgage fraud, when they are alleged to have taken out mortgages on properties and claimed that the properties would be their primary residences. Even though it became apparent that some people in the president’s Cabinet have also engaged in potentially questionable mortgage practices, this tool is being wielded only against adversaries of the president, like James and Schiff, or those he would like to get out of his way, like Lisa Cook. In Cook’s case, the president wants to remove her from her position as a governor of the Federal Reserve Board so he can replace her with someone who will do his bidding, rather than engage in honest fiscal policy free from political influence.
But the investigations into this form of alleged fraud in the case of Attorney General James have yielded little in terms of concrete evidence that any crimes have been committed by anyone. An investigation into Comey’s involvement in the Mueller investigation from the first Trump presidency appeared to be bringing about little in the way of indictable offenses. The cases are so weak that Eric Siebert, who was until last week the acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia who was investigating James and Comey, was reluctant to bring cases against any of them because there was insufficient evidence to justify indictments in either case. That did not stop the president from pressuring Siebert to bring the cases anyway or step down, which he did Friday.