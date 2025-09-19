How the administration’s ‘trumped-up’ mortgage fraud claims have backfired

This is an adapted excerpt from the Sept. 18 episode of “All In with Chris Hayes.”

On Thursday, the Trump administration asked the Supreme Court for permission to immediately fire the only Black woman serving on the Federal Reserve’s board of governors, Lisa Cook. It was the latest step in Donald Trump’s unprecedented attempt to gain control of the Fed and run the country’s monetary policy in violation of the entire structure of the independent central bank.

It does seem a little odd that three people Trump has it out for just all happened to commit the same infraction, doesn’t it?

Trump claims he can fire Cook for cause. The cause, he says, is alleged mortgage fraud. The White House claims that in 2021, Cook took out a mortgage on a condo in Atlanta, and she told the lender it would be her primary residence when she already had a primary home in Michigan.

If those allegations sound familiar, it is because Cook isn’t alone. The administration has raised similar allegations against Sen. Adam Schiff of California and New York Attorney General Letitia James, both Democrats.

So where are all these allegations of mortgage fraud coming from? From one man, it turns out. His name is Bill Pulte. He is the heir to a construction empire and a major Trump donor, who regularly blasts out pro-MAGA messages to his 3 million X followers.

Pulte was handpicked by Trump to run the Federal Housing Finance Authority. His job is basically to oversee U.S. mortgage markets, jump-start home sales and improve housing affordability. But he also has access to mortgage documents from millions of American homeowners — and it sure seems that he has been searching them for dirt the administration can use against its adversaries.

Pulte has referred Schiff and James to the Justice Department for prosecution, and in the case of Cook, he’s ginned up a pretext for her illegal firing.

This is so far beyond the pale — the political head of an agency seemingly digging through government files for dirt — that even the conservative editorial board of The Wall Street Journal has blasted Pulte’s work as government weaponization, writing it was “an ominous turn in political lawfare” and “nasty business.”

But Pulte’s accusations against Cook are not just government overreach. They are also bunk. Last week, NBC News reviewed financial documents that appear to contradict the Trump administration’s claims and show that Cook has consistently declared her Atlanta condo as a second home. The paperwork Pulte cited for his claims was likely an oversight that brought Cook no special benefits.

Senior law enforcement officials have also told NBC News that the mortgage fraud investigation into James is at a standstill “because federal agents and prosecutors don’t believe they have enough evidence to get a conviction if the case were to go to trial.”