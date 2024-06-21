Project 2025’s back-door abortion ban can be stopped. Here’s how.

In 2018, when I was in leadership in the Vermont state Senate, I saw the writing on the wall. I knew that Republicans’ decadeslong effort to overturn Roe v. Wade was nearly complete and that it was time to act to codify access to abortion in our state’s constitution. Colleagues said I was overreacting, that I was being paranoid, that I was hysterical. They said the Supreme Court would never overturn Roe because it was settled law.
It wasn’t satisfying to be right.
And the overturning of Roe v. Wade was just the beginning. Conservatives are preparing for a possible second Trump term with a plan to end all access to abortion and contraception — all spelled out in their playbook, Project 2025. That’s why I’m introducing a bill to take away their biggest weapon.
The product of over 100 conservative groups, led by the Heritage Foundation, Project 2025 lays out a wish list for the next administration. Even as the Trump campaign has tried to downplay the project, several of its authors are leading contenders for senior posts in a new Trump White House. As part of the Project 2025 wish list, Republicans will misinterpret an outdated law known as the Comstock Act to ban the mailing of drugs used in medication abortions, instruments and equipment used in surgical abortions and even information about abortion.
The Comstock Act — passed more than 150 years ago — was the result of one man’s crusade against everything he deemed to be obscene, including “any article or thing designed or intended for the prevention of conception or procuring an abortion.” Republicans know that voters don’t support a nationwide abortion ban, so reviving this “zombie law” is the easiest path to get their way.
It’s time we take immediate action to stop Republicans from abusing the Comstock Act to erode our reproductive rights. On Friday, I’m introducing the Stop Comstock Act, which would take this outdated and unconstitutional law off the books.
Republicans have been very open about their plan to misuse Comstock and end all access to abortion and contraception. Don’t believe me? Ask Jonathan Mitchell, one of the masterminds behind Project 2025. You may not know him, but you certainly know his work. Mitchell helped author SB 8, the Texas law that effectively banned abortion in the state even before Roe was overturned. He concocted the very disturbing “enforcement mechanism” that allows private citizens to bring lawsuits against those who violate the statute. That law encourages neighbors to spy on each other and calls on Americans to “turn in” those health care providers who rightly put women’s health and safety first.
“We don’t need a federal ban when we have Comstock on the books,” Mitchell told The New York Times regarding ways to implement a nationwide abortion ban. “There’s a smorgasbord of options,” he continued.