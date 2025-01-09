Opinion

How Jimmy Carter helped the religious right’s rise to power

Devoutness wasn't always an important feature in a presidential candidate. That all changed after Carter professed his “born again” Christianity.

‘From tokenism to true diversity’: Carter’s influence on politics rooted in his small town past January 4, 2025 / 04:57
By  Neil J. Young

Neil J. Young

Neil J. Young is a historian and writer in Los Angeles. His most recent book is "Coming Out Republican: A History of the Gay Right."