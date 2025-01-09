How Jimmy Carter helped the religious right’s rise to power

In 1976, Jimmy Carter said something that had almost never been uttered before in American presidential politics. During the Democratic primaries that year, Carter mentioned to some journalists that he was an evangelical and a “born again” Christian.
Those words sent the media scrambling to figure out what Carter meant. What was an evangelical, they asked each other?
Soon after, New York Times reporter Kenneth Briggs provided a lengthy explanation to his readers and suggested that it was the ignorant press — and not the devout Carter — who was the oddity in American life. Noting that some 40 to 50 million Americans at the time also described themselves as evangelical, Briggs observed that Carter’s faith was “not only widely shared but is also growing more rapidly than any other Christian perspective.”
Now, nearly 50 years later, it’s hard to imagine a time when being an evangelical or openly talking about one’s religious faith would be regarded as a liability for a presidential candidate, as many thought it was for Carter in 1976. Such things have become standard in American politics. And for Republicans hoping to make it to the White House, they are almost a prerequisite. When someone like Mike Pence says that he’s “a Christian, a conservative, and a Republican, in that order,” the former vice president knows he’s speaking in the language that the GOP’s white, evangelical base expects of its candidates.
Pence is speaking from a script that Jimmy Carter, the nation’s 39th president, who died on Dec. 29 at the age of 100, first wrote. “The most important thing in my life is Jesus Christ,” Carter said at one campaign stop in 1976. In making his personal faith a central aspect of how he presented himself to voters, Carter helped bring religious talk into the American presidency to a degree that had never been seen before.
Carter, a devout Southern Baptist who taught Sunday school, was simply speaking authentically about himself. He also knew that in the wake of the Watergate scandals, his self-presentation as a moral and religious person would reassure many Americans who had lost faith in the nation’s institutions, especially the government. “I’ll be a better president because of my deep religious convictions,” Carter assured Americans.
But this wasn’t a self-righteous boast — nor was it a threat. Instead, Carter meant that he understood his Christian faith compelled him to a life of service to others, especially those whom the Bible commanded Christians to help: the poor, the sick and the marginalized.
At the same time, Carter’s presidency coincided with and helped consolidate the rise of politically active white evangelicals in the late 1970s. In his 1976 run for president, Carter rode the wave of their enthusiasm right into the White House. Nearly 60% of Southern Baptists voted for Carter in 1976, the first time a majority had voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since 1948 — and the last time it would happen.
As president, Carter took different positions on controversial social issues than Southern Baptists and other white evangelicals likely expected from a fellow believer. During the campaign, he had expressed his moral opposition to abortion but said he wouldn’t seek to overturn the law.
This stance was far from progressive. But conservative Christian pastors and religious-right leaders were then arguing that abortion was one of the most important political issues, and they questioned whether Carter was a true Christian if he wasn’t willing to go after abortion.
On gay rights, Carter took a bolder course. Carter indicated he would sign a gay rights bill, and he spoke out against an anti-gay ballot initiative in California. (Ronald Reagan did too.) In the summer of 1980, with the election just months away, his White House hosted the Conference on Families. The name reflected the organizers’ view that Americans belonged to families of all different stripes, including same-sex households. The Southern Baptist Convention, Carter’s own denomination, passed a resolution condemning the conference for its “undermining of the biblical concept of family.”