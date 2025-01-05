Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The fourth anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection is a strange one

A national crisis became a partisan one, leaving the door open to future threats.

Merchan sentencing decision doesn’t let Trump take election win as ‘cleaning of the slate’: Litman January 4, 2025 / 04:09
By  Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem is a writer for MS NOW. Sign up for his newsletter.