The fourth anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection is a strange one. Had a Democrat won the White House in November, there would be widespread concerns about another siege of the U.S. Capitol on Monday. That anxiety has ebbed only because the chief culprit of that riot is returning to office. In other words, this anniversary reveals less about what the country may have learned about the fragility of democracy than what it hasn’t.
How has the U.S. metabolized what happened on Jan. 6? Was the event an aberration or could we see a similar direct assault on the peaceful transfer of power again? Only time will tell, but there’s good reason to think a repeat in the medium term remains a distinct possibility. It’s not just that President-elect Donald Trump is returning to office and could once again contest a future Democratic victory. It’s that Republicans in general have no consensus position on what happened on Jan. 6, how to prevent it, or whether it was even a bad thing. The right’s narratives on Jan. 6 are a sloppy mix of conspiracy theory, denialism and defense of what happened. The lack of consensus suggests that the party effectively does not think that Jan. 6 is all that big of a deal — or that a repeat of it would be either.
It can be instructive to contrast the reaction to Jan. 6 with the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, both violent crises that punctured universal assumptions about the safety of the republic. After Sept. 11, there was widespread agreement on the facts of the event, with conspiracy theories remaining consigned to the fringe. And swiftly both parties agreed — even if mostly to catastrophic effect — on the necessity of a new policy regime for national security.
The Jan. 6 insurrection caused only the most fleeting moment of consensus. After an outpouring of condemnations from leaders of both parties, there was an immediate split when it came to taking action. Most House Republicans declined to vote to impeach Trump, and Senate Republicans blocked Trump from being convicted on his impeachment charges. Shortly thereafter, GOP leaders were already cozying up to Trump again. And as 2024 approached and it became clear that Trump remained popular in the party, top Republicans and GOP White House hopefuls waffled on the event as well.