What should happen to Jack Smith’s classified documents report

UPDATE (Nov. 25, 2024, 1:30 p.m. ET): On Monday. Jack Smith officially filed a motion asking U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan to dismiss the federal election interference case against President-elect Donald Trump.
Was it all for nothing?
Late last week, special counsel Jack Smith took steps toward winding down the Jan. 6 prosecution of now-President-elect Donald Trump. Smith notified Judge Tanya Chutkan that by Dec. 2 he would provide an additional update given the “unprecedented circumstance” of his defendant being elected to the presidency. Justice Department policy prohibits prosecuting a sitting president, a policy that is binding for federal prosecutors. Although Smith could continue his work until the curtain drops on the Biden administration, it sounds like a different course is now under consideration.
Meanwhile, Smith’s classified documents prosecution in the Southern District of Florida remains in legal limbo. The case is on appeal after it was dismissed by Judge Aileen Cannon, who ruled the special counsel’s appointment was unconstitutional. That’s an important legal issue, with legs beyond this particular prosecution, that the Justice Department will want resolved so it knows what the rules are for future special counsel cases. The case is in a different posture from the Jan. 6 case because there are two defendants in addition to Trump. Dismissing the case against him wouldn’t automatically kill the entire prosecution, although that’s the likely scenario once he regains control over the DOJ.
As of now, we don’t know how Smith intends to proceed in Florida. But his reply brief, the closing brief in the appeal now before the 11th Circuit, is due Friday. It’s possible DOJ intends to push forward to resolve the legal issue, if possible, but still intends to wrap the case up before the end of the administration.
Hopefully, no matter how Smith proceeds in Florida, he won’t permit the investigative work that allowed him to build his case to disappear. The facts of the Washington, D.C., case, and much of the government’s evidence, are publicly known. They were revealed in pleadings and extensively discussed in the media. There is a public record that preserves the evidence. But that’s not the situation in the classified documents case, where aside from the material in the search warrant affidavit, very little is known beyond the basic facts. We don’t know a lot about a case in which America’s next commander in chief is charged with mishandling classified information and obstructing the investigation into it. We don’t know what Trump’s motive was or what he did with any of the information.