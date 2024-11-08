Opinion

Judge grants Jack Smith’s request to pause Trump’s federal election interference case

A judge granted the special counsel’s request to vacate all remaining deadlines in the case. Smith has until Dec. 2 to outline his proposed next steps.

Nov. 8, 2024, 12:56 PM EST

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.

