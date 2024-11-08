Judge grants Jack Smith’s request to pause Trump’s federal election interference case

Donald Trump‘s federal election interference case will not move forward for now, after Judge Tanya Chutkan granted special counsel Jack Smith’s motion to vacate the outstanding deadlines in the case over the “unprecedented circumstance” of Trump’s election victory.

In a filing on Friday, Smith pointed out that Trump, the defendant, is set to be certified as president-elect on Jan. 6, 2025, and inaugurated on Jan. 20. In light of the impending change in Trump’s status, Smith asked that Chutkan pause all remaining pretrial deadlines to allow his office “time to assess this unprecedented circumstance and determine the appropriate course going forward consistent with Department of Justice policy.” Smith said his office would inform the court of its conclusion by Dec. 2.

The Justice Department has a longstanding policy against prosecuting sitting presidents.