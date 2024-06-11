Trump tells extreme anti-abortion group it would make a ‘comeback’ if he’s re-elected

Former President Donald Trump told a right-wing Christian group that has called for abortion to be “eradicated” and for the procedure to be prosecuted as homicide that it would “make a comeback like just about no other group” if he is re-elected.
“I know that each of you is protecting those values everyday, and I hope that we’ll be defending them side by side for your next four years,” Trump said in pre-recorded speech to the Danbury Institute on Monday.
“These are gonna be your years, because you’re gonna make a comeback like just about no other group,” he added. “I know what’s happening, I know where you’re coming from and where you’re going, and I’ll be with you side by side.”
The Danbury Institute represents a coalition of churches and Christian organizations that advocate for “Judeo-Christian values as the proper foundation for a free and prosperous republic,” its website says. The group calls abortion “child sacrifice,” and its website regurgitates various right-wing stances on gender and sexuality.
Trump has flip-flopped on abortion dramatically in the years since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. His speech to the Danbury Institute has been heavily criticized by the Biden campaign as it seeks to highlight the presumptive GOP presidential nominee’s anti-abortion stance.