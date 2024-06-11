Trump tells extreme anti-abortion group it would make a ‘comeback’ if he’s re-elected

Former President Donald Trump told a right-wing Christian group that has called for abortion to be “eradicated” and for the procedure to be prosecuted as homicide that it would “make a comeback like just about no other group” if he is re-elected.

“I know that each of you is protecting those values everyday, and I hope that we’ll be defending them side by side for your next four years,” Trump said in pre-recorded speech to the Danbury Institute on Monday.

“These are gonna be your years, because you’re gonna make a comeback like just about no other group,” he added. “I know what’s happening, I know where you’re coming from and where you’re going, and I’ll be with you side by side.”

The Danbury Institute represents a coalition of churches and Christian organizations that advocate for “Judeo-Christian values as the proper foundation for a free and prosperous republic,” its website says. The group calls abortion “child sacrifice,” and its website regurgitates various right-wing stances on gender and sexuality.

