Republicans’ sneaky strategy to undermine birth control

Just as with abortion, conservatives are willing to take a patient approach to overturning a constitutional right.

‘Ted Cruz in the waiting room’: Senator exposes GOP war on birth control after dismantling Roe June 5, 2024 / 07:46
By  Sarah Posner

Sarah Posner

Sarah Posner is the author of "Unholy: How White Christian Nationalists Powered the Trump Presidency, and the Devastating Legacy They Left Behind."