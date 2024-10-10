Weather conspiracies have always been rampant. But they’re getting worse.

His voice shaking, veteran South Florida meteorologist John Morales paused to be sure the Hurricane Milton data was correct. “It has dropped 50 millibars in 10 hours.”
Those of us who work at the intersection of weather and media instantly understood. The dramatic drop in pressure reflected phenomenal strengthening. But equally important, Morales knew he now had to translate that data for his audience, who would not understand what a millibar was, or why Milton’s dropping pressure was such an alarming sign.
Weather professionals are trying hard to convey the impact of storms such as Milton and Helene in the midst of increasing misinformation and viral skepticism on social media.
The effortless availability of information, coupled with heightened anxiety, can send people scrambling to look for anything to help emotionally process the approach and traumatic aftermath of hurricanes such as Milton and Helene.
In this vulnerable space, simple messages with easy explanations can provide emotional comfort and feel empowering — even when they are wrong. And meteorologists are very aware of this dynamic.
In our modern era in which a firehose of information is available at our fingertips, it is difficult to sort out the useful information from the overwhelming background noise. We can latch on to a nugget that provides comfort, allows us to cope and provides a simple explanation for a complex event.
Or worse, it will assign blame.
Those of us in weather communications have been dealing with conspiracy theories since the dawn of social media. One of the earlier, very popular social media conspiracies repeatedly mischaracterized the benign mixing clouds from jet aircraft exhaust — known as condensation trails. The false “chemtrials” narrative persists to this day, despite numerous debunking articles, research papers and PSA campaigns.
Indeed, despite the efforts of public officials and the media, it feels like conspiracy theories are only getting worse.
Trivial things about how the atmosphere works and how we observe it can be misinterpreted by the public. Working to understand the ionosphere (HAARP), detecting precipitation and wind currents (Doppler radar) and vertically measuring humidity (weather balloons) are all things beyond the everyday experience of people who do not work in weather or atmospheric science.