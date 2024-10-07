Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Hurricane Milton strengthens to a Category 5 storm as Helene recovery still underway October 7, 2024 / 01:30

Meteorologist gets emotional discussing Hurricane Milton’s intensity: ‘Just horrific’

NBC 6’s John Morales, who has worked in meteorology for more than 40 years, warned of Milton’s “horrific” power as it approaches Florida.

By  Hayley Miller

Hayley Miller

Hayley Miller is the senior breaking news and blogs editor for MS NOW.

Latest Post