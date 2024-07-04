I’ve worked for six presidents. Here’s what upsets me most about the immunity ruling.

Monday’s 6-3 Supreme Court decision granting lifetime criminal immunity to presidents for official acts while in office is breathtaking in its dangerous implications for our nation’s future. By rewriting the rule that has governed presidential authority for the past 235 years — that no one, not even a president, is above the law — the court has given a green light to any future president inclined to wield his or her executive authority irrespective of the laws that apply to all other citizens and residents of the U.S. King George III would be pleased.
I have no idea what motivated the majority to endorse such a sweeping display of judicial activism. It is no secret that some of these justices have strongly conservative ideological leanings. Some also have been less than discreet in broadcasting their political views.
But regardless of motivation, what appalls and worries me most are the abject ignorance and apparent indifference of the six. Their ruling will have deeply disturbing practical consequences if an unprincipled and politically corrupt individual is ever elected president of the United States in the future.
For the first 50 months of the Obama administration, I served as assistant to the president of the United States for homeland security and counterterrorism. In that role, I served as President Barack Obama’s senior counterterrorism adviser, as well as the individual who conveyed to the appropriate department or agency the president’s authorization to use lethal force against terrorists operating outside areas of active military hostilities. In each instance, President Obama was exacting in his insistence that the intelligence be vetted and verified and that the legal review be thorough, well-documented and unimpeachable.
Some have disagreed with Obama’s decisions, but I firmly believe his primary focus, and the focus of all those involved in the deliberations, was to make sure that every act of his presidency was firmly anchored in law. Moreover, the president and his advisers wanted every lawful act of the administration to be principled, ethical, judicious, proportional, fair and necessary to save innocent lives. I bore witness to the president’s moral compass as he used it to guide and inform his actions, counterterrorism and otherwise.
I am confident that President Joe Biden has a similarly strong and unwavering commitment to the rule of law. I am equally confident that he adheres to longstanding American principles and values as he carries out the solemn duties of the presidency. His public criticism of the Supreme Court ruling underscores that commitment.
But what if a future president embraces the ruling? What if a future president with dictator-like ambitions seeks to quash any real or perceived political opposition by using the broad and unrivaled powers of the presidency, up to and including the use of lethal force? Such an individual may well wield the Supreme Court’s “Stay-Out-of-Jail card” as a cudgel and a helpful and expedient opportunity to vanquish adversaries, critics and rivals. For a president without a conscience or a sense of decency, the freedom to exercise limitless and unaccountable power could present too great a temptation to pass up.
So, while a president has now been given immunity for official acts, irrespective of how patently heinous, grievous and criminal they might be, what about the implementers of those orders? What about the individuals, the civilian and uniformed members of the executive branch, who might be called on to break the law on behalf of their commander in chief? Law-abiding individuals would have a choice of unattractive options. If they perceive an order to be unlawful, they might refuse to comply, risking immediate dismissal, as well as potential criminal charges a corrupt and vengeful president could direct the Department of Justice to pursue.