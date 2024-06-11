Why the new Justice Alito recording is so unsettling

There was never any doubt about Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s political views, long before flags of Trumpist insurrection were seen flying above his homes. His decisions and his questions at oral arguments have earned him his reputation as the most partisan of the conservative justices, eager to bend the law to the Republican Party’s interests.
So when a surreptitious recording of Alito emerged Monday — combining two discussions between Alito and someone he thought was a conservative, but who was actually a liberal activist — most of his comments were entirely in line with what we already knew about him. It was hardly surprising, for example, that Alito agreed with the activist, Lauren Windsor, that the U.S. needs to return to “godliness.”
But Alito did share one disturbing belief for the first time — a view that is also held by millions of people on both sides of our political divide, one that makes politics more intense and toxic.
At one point in the conversation, Windsor prompted Alito with a question about political polarization. “I don’t know that we can negotiate with the left in the way that needs to happen for the polarization to end,” she said. “I think that it’s a matter of, like, winning.” Alito agreed, “I think you’re probably right.” (Alito did not return NBC News’ request for comment.)
Then the justice took the argument even further: “One side or the other is going to win,” he said. We might be able to find “a way of living together peacefully,” he allowed, “but it’s difficult, you know, because there are differences on fundamental things that really can’t be compromised. They really can’t be compromised. So it’s not like you are going to split the difference.”
This is a far more troubling notion than most people seem to realize, especially coming from a Supreme Court justice. When you’re talking about the fundamental architecture of politics and the grand ideological struggle, one side is most certainly not going to win. And a powerful decision-maker — especially one in the judiciary — should recognize that.
There are no final victories in a democracy. No matter how much you hate your political opponents, they aren’t going to disappear. If you’re a liberal, there will always be conservatives. And vice versa.
We’re all susceptible to the vain hope that, with the right combination of persuasive argumentation and clever political strategy, our political struggle could come to a final conclusion, all policy questions will be resolved in our favor, and a glorious future will come to pass. But most of us understand that a final political battle won’t ever occur.