E. Jean Carroll’s new book is her refusal to let Donald Trump’s abuse define her

A woman is not a person, not in this America. Not now, when centuries of ground gained have been ripped out from under us. Our rights — the offering voters sacrificed because of “economic insecurity.” Our dignity — taken because a generation of lonely men couldn’t have access to our bodies.
This month, Minnesota state lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were shot and killed in their driveway. Authorities say the suspect, Vance Boelter, had a list of other targets that included Planned Parenthood clinics, abortion service providers and activists.
Also this month, Adriana Smith, a pregnant Georgia woman who had been declared brain-dead, was finally allowed to die after doctors delivered her baby via C-section. Her family had been forced to keep her on life support for months because of the state’s strict abortion ban, and they described the months their loved one was on life support, solely as an incubator for a fetus, as an awful experience. Smith’s mother, April Newkirk, told NBC affiliate WXIA of Atlanta, “I’m not saying we would have chosen to terminate her pregnancy. But I’m saying we should have had a choice.”
It’s in this America, an America once again writhing under the authoritarianism of a second 2 Fast 2 Furious Trump administration — a remake that is meaner, quicker and crueler than the last — that E. Jean Carroll has published another book.
Carroll is notable for her long and storied career as a journalist and advice columnist. But she’ll be forever remembered as the woman who sued the president for sexual abuse and won. In 2023, Donald Trump was found liable for defamation and sexual abuse. In 2024, a jury found him guilty of defaming Carroll and ordered him to pay her $83 million, an amount that she has yet to see a dime of. Recently, a court ruled that the State Department cannot step in as the defendant on behalf of the president. Carroll, now 81, might not live long enough to see the payout.
But she’s still here, still writing, still fighting. Her book, “Not My Type,” is an account of her trials against the president. The litany of humiliations that lawyers, journalists and the public subjected her to. Picking apart her sex life, her looks, her career — and why she didn’t scream. It would be easy to read the book as a tragedy, but in the hands of Carroll, a singular stylist who uses quick asides, charming anecdotes, goofball humor and court transcripts to detail her fight against the most powerful man in America, it feels hopeful.
She’s not a woman defined by the worst men who have ever touched her. She’s still so wholly E. Jean. Right there, on the page. Erratic. Funny. Full of life.
The title of the book comes from the phrase the president used to deny Carroll’s accusations. As if men assault only women they’re attracted to. Authoritarianism, like sexual assault, is premised on rigid control. On letting people know where they belong, on deciding who is a person, and who is not, who gets to be a human and who’s just an object. The strict ordering of our lives and our bodies is foundational to contemporary fascism.