How a little girl at a Minnesota ‘No Kings’ protest and rally summed up a horrible day

Most of the people attending a protest in my Minnesota town didn't know a DFL lawmaker had been killed and another wounded until it was announced over a loudspeaker.

Rep. Smith condemns political environment leading up to killing of Minnesota lawmaker June 14, 2025 / 07:36
By  Michael Tisserand

Michael Tisserand

Michael Tisserand is a Minnesota-based writer whose works include "Krazy," a biography of cartoonist George Herriman, and Sugarcane Academy, a memoir of his family's experiences of Hurricane Katrina. With support from a Guggenheim Fellowship, he is currently writing a book about Charlie Chaplin and "The Great Dictator," for Oxford University Press. 