Why the D.C. sandwich-throwing case just gave me hope

Grand juries are increasingly pushing back against the Trump administration, especially in politically charged cases.

Grand jury laughs off felony for ‘Sandwich Guy’ after ‘unhinged’ Trump admin response August 27, 2025 / 03:40
By  Mike Fox

Mike Fox is a legal fellow with the Cato Institute’s Project on Criminal Justice.