Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The Big Beautiful Bill Act is a debate over the future of the GOP

Will Republicans side with Donald Trump or stand up for conservative ideas?

Senate Majority Leader John Thune is joined by, from left, Republican Sens. Tom Cotton and John Barrasso and Rep. James Lankford, R-Okla., at the Capitol on May 13, 2025.
Senate Majority Leader John Thune is joined by, from left, Republican Sens. Tom Cotton and John Barrasso and Rep. James Lankford, R-Okla., at the Capitol on May 13, 2025.Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images file
By  Michael Steele  and  Kai Ma
Michael Steele

Michael Steele

Michael Steele is a co-host of "The Weeknight," which airs Monday through Friday at 7 p.m. ET on MSNBC. He is a former lieutenant governor of Maryland and a former chairman of the Republican National Committee. 

Kai Ma

Kai Ma is a writer and producer for “The ReidOut.”