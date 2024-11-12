Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Split ticket voters offer some bracing lessons for the Democratic Party

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was surprised to see her New York 14th congressional district swing heavily toward Trump even as voters there showed strong support for her candidacy.

‘Frankly, I’d rather be us right now’: AOC and Shawn Fain on final 2024 stretch November 1, 2024 / 08:25
By  Michele Norris
Michele Norris

Michele Norris

Michele Norris is a Senior Contributing Editor for MS NOW.