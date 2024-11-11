Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

The ReidOut Blog

AOC denounces anyone engaging in online vitriol after Trump’s victory — Democrats included

On Instagram, Ocasio-Cortez got real about the threats that Trump’s presidency is likely to pose and said ‘there’s just a certain cache and reward to being an a–hole’ — including on the left.

Is Bernie Sanders right that Democrats have ‘abandoned’ the working class? November 10, 2024 / 12:40
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.