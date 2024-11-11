Democrats need to stop diagnosing and start listening

This is an adapted excerpt from the Nov. 10 episode of “Inside with Jen Psaki.”

Since last week’s election, I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about what just happened. I’m sure you have, too. I’m trying not to wallow in it, though if you’re doing a little wallowing, I get it. Mostly I’m trying to learn from it and think about what comes next.

Because now is a time to reflect and be humble. It’s also a time to be very, very curious. I know there’s an instinct right now to try to find some very clear-cut explanation, but, the truth is, there isn’t just one.

No one American, and no one group of Americans, owes anyone their vote.

If there’s one thing I know, it’s that there were lots of factors at play here. Yes, there have been some major trends wiping out incumbents all across the world post-Covid. Yes, there is a lot of sexism and racism in our country — something that definitely exists and something that can be frustratingly hard to measure. And yes, Vice President Kamala Harris ran a campaign in just 107 days.

During those 107 days, she did have moments of complete brilliance. The debate and the Democratic National Convention both come to mind. Many of us thought she might be able to overcome the burden of an unpopular governing party, introduce herself to voters, bring back the members of the Democratic coalition who had left and massively outperform every single global trend. Maybe that was an insurmountable expectation all along, especially on a short timeline.

But beyond those structural challenges, we also need to be clear-eyed about some hard truths in the results from election night. President-elect Donald Trump improved his share of the vote with almost every demographic group. He improved with men, women, young people and Latinos. If that’s not a hard truth, I don’t know what is.

While we try to understand why that happened, I think there might be an instinct to assign blame to this demographic or that demographic. But despite how hard this moment is and how challenging the years ahead will be, we have to resist that urge.

That’s just not how democracy works. Winning elections is about convincing more voters that you are the right choice. No one American, and no one group of Americans, owes anyone their vote. People choose with their own free will who they think better represents their interests. People are either motivated to turn out to support what a party is offering, or they aren’t. And we need to reflect on that.

We need to reflect on why an anti-labor, anti-working-class candidate won voters who didn’t go to college; why an anti-immigrant candidate who ran on the promise of deporting millions of people made historic gains with Latino voters; and why a country that ranks democracy as one of its top issues elected the guy who promised to be a dictator on Day 1.

Man, those are big questions, and it might be a while before we have answers to all of them.

Play

But there were also some bright spots, including the election of Sen.-elect Elissa Slotkin in Michigan and the re-election of Sens. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin and Jacky Rosen of Nevada. Arizona’s Ruben Gallego is leading in his Senate race, too. Those races all happened in states Trump won, and those candidates all outperformed the top of the ticket.

What I do know for sure is that not nearly enough people turned out to vote for what the Democratic Party was selling nationally. I look at this from my vantage point as a college-educated white person, which is one of the only demographics Trump didn’t increase his share of the vote with, and I can tell you that the message of the party is geared too much toward me.

I happen to believe that Trump is a major threat to our democracy. I believe that as much today as I did this time last week. Fascism is a threat. A dire one. So is authoritarian leadership. I believe that in my bones, and I believe it’s what we’re facing.