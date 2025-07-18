Amid Epstein fallout, the Trump administration gutted even more anti-trafficking efforts

Among the people reaping benefits from Donald Trump’s second term, pedophiles and other sex offenders are certainly on the list.

I’ve written about the various moves the Trump administration has taken that have undermined the country’s ability to combat human trafficking — including child sex trafficking — and assist victims. And see Washington state for an example of the administration successfully inhibiting child sex abuse investigations.

And one might have suspected that the ongoing swirl of controversy surrounding the president’s past friendship with the late alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein would’ve caused this trend to stop. But you’d be wrong.

In light of that, Mother Jones reporter Pema Levy noted the “ironic” timing of the administration’s cuts at the State Department, which saw more than 1,300 employees forced out a week ago — including those who worked in the Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons, also known as the TIP Office.

Indeed, if Trump wanted to appear opposed to sex trafficking, petulantly dismissing questions about the Justice Department’s handling of Epstein’s case and gutting more anti-trafficking efforts in the same week was an ill-advised strategy. But alas.