House Republicans go after the SPLC for its work with DOJ to track far right

MAGA loyalists on the Judiciary Committee targeted the Southern Poverty Law Center over its collaboration with previous administrations on tracking extremism.

SPLC President: Trump has ‘energized the radical right in our country’ October 29, 2018 / 00:50
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.