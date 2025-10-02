Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

ADL gives more schools a higher grade in annual Campus Antisemitism Report Card  March 4, 2025 / 06:07

The ADL faces fierce blowback from MAGA world despite capitulation

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt’s seeming acquiescence to conservatives doesn’t seem to have paid off, as Kash Patel ends FBI partnership.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post