The ADL faces fierce blowback from MAGA world despite capitulation

The Anti-Defamation League’s politically risky gambit of cozying up to the MAGA movement may have just hit a brick wall.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt has engendered palpable scorn toward his organization as it has appeared to become more MAGA-friendly — particularly in recent years. He has faced fierce rebukes from liberals for what has seemed like an eagerness to condemn leftists — especially, critics of Israel — while offering relatively meek critiques of Trump-aligned officials accused of antisemitism. And yet, many in the MAGA movement have remained skeptical of the ADL because of its past pinpointing of hatemongers in their ranks.

That’s the context for the organization’s latest bow to conservatives — a move that seems not to have engendered much love from the Trump administration, at least. On Monday, the organization announced that it was deleting its “glossary of extremism” after right-wingers — including Elon Musk, who has labeled the ADL a “hate group” — threw a tantrum over the glossary’s inclusion of Charlie Kirk-founded Turning Point USA.

With over 1,000 entries written over many years, the ADL Glossary of Extremism has served as a source of high-level information on a wide range of topics for years. At the same time, an increasing number of entries in the Glossary were outdated. We also saw a number of entries… pic.twitter.com/1Wj7hy6sLV — ADL (@ADL) September 30, 2025

Nonetheless, FBI Director Kash Patel announced Wednesday that his agency will no longer partner with the ADL, which had worked with the FBI since at least the 1940s.