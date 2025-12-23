How Trump’s personal grudges are holding up a new government funding deal

Both Republicans and Democrats say they’re desperate to avoid another government shutdown when funding runs out at the end of January. But as lawmakers scramble for a deal, one obstacle keeps resurfacing: President Donald Trump and his personal feuds.
Progress on a partial spending package was already slowed by almost three weeks of Republican infighting. And just as senators began to make headway last week, negotiations ground to a halt again — this time over funding for a climate research institute.
“We’ve lost a lot of time,” Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said after the meltdown. “We can’t negotiate over the holidays. I mean, we can, but it’s like playacting. This is a setback.”
The latest impasse stems from a dispute between Trump and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat. Trump, angered by Polis’ refusal to release a former election official imprisoned on convictions related to the 2020 election, has pushed to shutter a Boulder-based research facility.
In response, Colorado’s Democratic senators, Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, demanded a measure to protect the National Center for Atmospheric Research’s budget. But the White House wouldn’t agree to change its position, Kennedy said, so the Coloradans blocked a swift vote on the bills, and lawmakers left town for the holidays.
“All we’re trying to do is protect the budget that was already there,” Hickenlooper told MS NOW. “So whatever disagreement there is between the state — the governor of Colorado — and the president of the United States, that shouldn’t affect a scientific institution.”
Republicans said they’re ready to hold a vote when the Coloradans lift their hold.
“People say we’re waiting on us, but we’re not,” Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., said. “We’re waiting on them.”
Lawmakers managed to enact three of the 12 annual government funding bills at the end of the 43-day shutdown in November, but they quickly lost momentum. The five-bill measure that lawmakers were negotiating would have totaled more than $1.2 trillion, roughly three-quarters of the annual budget to keep federal agencies running. But without an agreement on the climate research institute, the entire measure is in jeopardy.
The Colorado dispute is only the latest example of dysfunction. It followed weeks of Republican delays fueled by fights over earmarks and a proposal to continue paying some federal employees during a shutdown — an outcome that now appears increasingly likely in February.
To strike a deal in January, Senate leaders will need to address a long list of demands. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., told MS NOW that he and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, were promised votes to strip earmarks from the bills.
Scott has complained that Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., secured too much funding for Georgia — “just helping his campaign for reelection,” Scott said — while Lee has targeted a project backed by Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., to renovate a famous elephant-shaped building known as Lucy.
Scott also said he was promised individual votes on all five funding bills, which would be packaged together later in a final vote, so he could oppose the specific measures he doesn’t support.
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said he was promised a side deal in which Trump, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., would aim to enact a measure that would allow federal employees to keep receiving paychecks during a shutdown if they’re required to keep working.
Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., has offered a competing proposal to pay a broader group of employees and keep checks going to contractors.