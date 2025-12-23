Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

How Trump’s personal grudges are holding up a new government funding deal

Trump’s feud over money for a Colorado research facility was the final straw in failed December funding negotiations.

President Donald Trump in the White House.
President Donald Trump participates in a roundtable discussion with farmers in the White House on Dec. 8, 2025.Alex Wong / Getty Images
By  Jack Fitzpatrick

Jack Fitzpatrick

Jack Fitzpatrick covers Congress for MS NOW. He previously reported for Bloomberg Government, Morning Consult and National Journal. He has bachelor's and master's degrees from Arizona State University.