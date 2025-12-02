Opinion

Trump backs Hegseth as strike fallout grows

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is doing a “great job” despite growing outcry over a missile strike aimed at two shipwrecked survivors of an initial drone attack.

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (R) looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting of his Cabinet.
U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (R) looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting of his Cabinet on Dec. 02, 2025 in the Cabinet Room of the White House.Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
By  Julianne McShane

