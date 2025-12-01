Opinion

‘Simply not fair’: Veteran blasts Afghan immigration pause after D.C. shooting

Matt Zeller called the shooting of two National Guard members a “tragedy of unspeakable proportions” but urged Trump not to use Afghans as a scapegoat.

Afghanistan War veteran fears Trump admin will make every Afghan a ‘scapegoat’ November 29, 2025 / 10:53
By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.